Thu, 12 October 2017 at 6:00 am

Olivia Munn Rocks Thigh-High Boots for Her Flight

Olivia Munn Rocks Thigh-High Boots for Her Flight

Olivia Munn struts her way through LAX Airport on Tuesday afternoon (October 10) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old actress looked stylish in a pair of thigh-high, suede boots, an over-sized sweater, and sunglasses for her flight out of town.

For the past few weeks, Olivia has been busy flying back and forth to Canada as she films the upcoming second season of her show Six.

Season two of the military drama is set to premiere in 2018 on A&E.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Olivia Munn

