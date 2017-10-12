Pink Makes Surprise Appearance at Guns N' Roses Concert!

Pink hits the stage with Axl Rose during the Guns N’ Roses concert at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (October 11) in New York City.

The 38-year-old singer was a surprise guest during the first of the band’s three dates are the iconic venue.

Pink joined GNR to sing the classic song “Patience.”

Fans who want to see Pink live in concert can go see her Beautiful Trauma tour when it kicks off in March. Make sure to get her new album when it drops on Friday!