Relive the Best Celeb Costumes from Just Jared's Halloween Party in 2014!

Halloween is coming up so JustJared.com is counting down to the big day with our 31 Days of Halloween series and today we’re doing a Throwback Thursday to our party in 2014!

Our big bash three years ago had a “Freak Show” theme and editor-in-chief Jared Eng got all tatted up for his ringmaster costume. We had performers from a local Freakshow entertain the guests and the rare rainy night in Los Angeles added an extra element to the event.

Tons of celebs stepped out for the event, including Sarah Hyland as heiress Edie Segwick, Bella Thorne as a hippie, Hailee Steinfeld as Miranda Sings, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita as Harry and Lloyd from Dumb and Dumber, Nolan Gould as Grumpy Cat, Joey King as the board game Candyland, Britt Robertson and Liana Liberato as zombie attack victims, Josh Henderson as a chunky cheerleader, Patrick Schwarzenegger as Will Ferrell’s Semi-Pro character, Priyanka Chopra as a Roy Lichtenstein comic character who she named Sasha, Miguel as The Joker, Katharine McPhee as a prison inmate, Ashley Madekwe as Cher from Clueless, Janel Parrish as a blind mouse, Nicola Peltz as a sexy nurse, and so many more.

