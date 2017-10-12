Rihanna Wears Head-to-Toe Denim, Proves She's a 'Force of Fashion'

Rihanna is all smiles while speaking on stage during Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Conference on Thursday afternoon (October 12) at Milk Studios in New York City.

The 29-year-old entertainer is certainly a force in the fashion world and she sure can pull off any look she tries on, including this all denim one!

Rihanna was joined at the event by Vogue‘s Anna Wintour and Hamish Bowles.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing a Tom Ford cropped blouson with patch pockets and rivets, low waist belted mini skirt and knee high boots with painted toe.