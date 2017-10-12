Top Stories
'Roswell' Is Being Rebooted on The CW!

Roswell is making a comeback!

The TV series, which debuted in 1999 on The WB before coming to an end in 2002 and starred Shiri Appleby, Katherine Heigl and Colin Hanks, will be returning on The CW as a one-hour drama series, according to Variety.

Here’s a summary of the plot: the show follows the daughter of undocumented immigrants who reluctantly returns to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, New Mexico. There she discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: he’s an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life.

Like the original series, the new show will be based on the Roswell High book series by Melinda Metz. Kevin Kelly Brown, an executive producer on the original series, will return as one of the executive producers of the reboot.

    I think they should keep the original premise of the books and original series. They should also bring back Jason Behr and Katherine Heigl