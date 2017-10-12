Sarah Silverman Gets Support from Boyfriend Michael Sheen at 'I Love You America' Premiere!

Sarah Silverman flashes a big smile as she poses alongside her boyfriend Michael Sheen while attending the premiere of her new series I Love You America held Cheateau Marmont on Wednesday (October 11) in Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old actress and Michael, 48, were also joined by Reggie Watts and producer Gavin Purcell at the event.

Sarah sings about America in the premiere song from the Hulu original series, which debuts tonight (October 12) – New episodes Thursday nights only on Hulu!

“More than anything, the show is silly, aggressively dumb—my favorite type of humor—and occasionally earnest,” Sarah told Newsweek. “It’s social politics, with anything smart to say wrapped in a big, doughy, dumb sandwich. It’s eclectic, but to me, very cohesive. I was trying to second-guess what reviews might be, which I don’t usually do. There are people who will say, “It doesn’t know what it is.” But I know exactly what it is. It may feel like controlled chaos, but good or bad is subjective. I can tell you that it’s well thought-out. It’s exactly the kind of show I wanted to make, but I’m not everybody.”



I Love You, America: The Song (Official)