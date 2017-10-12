Top Stories
Robert Pattinson & FKA twigs Split, Call Off Engagement

Henry Cavill Talks About Fame's Effect on His Relationships

Dakota Johnson Spotted on 'Affectionate' Date with Chris Martin

Thu, 12 October 2017 at 11:47 pm

Selma Blair to Friend Rose McGowan: 'I Am With You'

Selma Blair is one of the many people in Hollywood speaking out to support those who were sexually assaulted or harassed by Harvey Weinstein, including her friend Rose McGowan.

The actress took to Twitter to share one of Rose‘s tweets before many people were speaking out and she said, “Right here, @rosemcgowan. Truth. I am with you.”

Pictured inside: Selma hitting the red carpet at the premiere of the movie Dead Ant on Tuesday (October 10) at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

She was also seen on Thursday in a black dress during a coffee run in Los Angeles.
