Thu, 12 October 2017 at 2:15 pm

Shemar Moore Returns to 'Criminal Minds' - First Look Pics!

Shemar Moore is back as a guest star on Criminal Minds!

The 47-year-old actor left the show after 11 seasons, and previously returned for the season 12 finale. Now, he’s back again for the October 25 episode, reprising his role as Derek Morgan. In the episode, he will be back to help Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) with a brand new case.

Meanwhile, Shemar‘s brand new show S.W.A.T. is set to debut on CBS on November 2 so be sure to mark your calendars!

Criminal Minds airs on Wednesdays on CBS. Be sure to tune in!
Credit: Darren Michaels/CBS; Photos: CBS
