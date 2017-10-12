Top Stories
The Rock Approves of 'The Rock Test' to Fight Sexual Harassment

The Rock is officially approving of The Rock Test, which aims to fight sexual harassment in the workplace.

The Rock Test was conceived by writer Anne Victoria Clark, who wrote a funny piece telling men that when they take meetings with women, treat the women however they would treat The Rock (as if he were there too.)

“Cool to see the big response to this from @annevclar. When you men approach woman, just think of me,” Dwayne tweeted out to his followers.

