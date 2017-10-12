Tippi Hedren Says Weinstein News is 'Nothing New,' Recounts Experience with Hitchcock

Tippi Hedren is one of the most legendary actresses still alive today and she’s speaking out about the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

The 87-year-old actress opened up about how director Alfred Hitchcock sexually abused her in the memoir she released last year.

“I’m watching all the coverage on Weinstein. This is nothing new, nor is it limited to the entertainment industry. I dealt with sexual harassment all the time, during my modeling and film career. Hitchcock wasn’t the first. However, I wasn’t going to take it anymore, so I simply walked away and didn’t look back,” Tippi wrote on her Facebook account.

“Hitch said he would ruin my career and I told him to do what he had to do. It has taken 50 years, but it is about time that women started standing up for themselves as they appear to be doing in the Weinstein case. Good for them!” she added.