Twitter Explains the Reason Rose McGowan's Account Was Suspended

Celebrities and fans have been furious that Rose McGowan‘s Twitter account was suspended this week after she’s been speaking in support of victims of sexual violence.

Now, Twitter is offering an explanation why after the backlash.

“We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan’s team. We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates of our Terms of Service. The Tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future,” Twitter said in a statement.

The rep continued, “Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power. We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices.”