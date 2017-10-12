Top Stories
Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for Groping Incident

Blake Lively Rocks Shorter Hair, Brings Mom &amp; Sister to 'All I See Is You' Screening!

Cara Delevingne Recounts Terrifying Encounter with Harvey Weinstein

Thu, 12 October 2017 at 2:11 am

Twitter Suspends Rose McGowan's Account - See Her Response

Rose McGowan is currently suspended from Twitter.

The 44-year-old actress, who is one of the most vocal celebrities standing up for women and victims of sexual misconduct in the wake of the ongoing Harvey Weinstein scandal, posted a screenshot of the email from Twitter on her Instagram.

“TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY,” she wrote.

Rose was named in the explosive New York Times piece as being involved in a settlement with Harvey in 1997.

Rose recently called out Donna Karan as “scum in a fancy dress” for her comments on the Harvey scandal, as well as telling Ben Affleck to “f–k off” and accusing him of lying about what he knew about Harvey.

A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on

