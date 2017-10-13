50 Cent Slams Wendy Williams on Instagram After She Comments on His Relationship With His Son

50 Cent and Wendy Williams are currently embroiled in a public feud.

The 53-year-old talk show host targeted the 42-year-old rapper’s relationship with his son Marquise and Marquise‘s mom, Shaniqua Tompkins, during her show on Friday (October 13).

50 had remarked that he would throw a “child support release party” that day (Marquise‘s birthday) and Wendy slammed him for the comment, saying she didn’t care about 50’s troubled upbringing. (Watch the clip here.)

“👀 Wendy williams just told me to get my life together, smh 🤦‍♂️ your husband is not a bad man,” 50 captioned a recent photo of Wendy in a bikini on Instagram. “He deserve a side chick for talking to you, you ugly motherf–ker Focus on your own s–t b–ch. Oh yeah we in club LUST tonight your invited.LOL #50centralbet.”

Wendy‘s husband of nearly two decades, Kevin Hunter, is currently facing tabloid allegations of having an affair with another woman, though Wendy denies them.

“Yeah b–ch, you f–king around in the wrong section,” 50 added along with a side-by-side photo of Wendy and actor Ron Perlman dressed in costume as the beast in Beauty and the Beast. “Every time you call me,I’m a show up. #50centralbet.”

“Excuse me if I seem a little [insensitive] at times,” he wrote in another recent post. “Im different , I came up a little harder than these guys. I make no excuses. I never met my father my mother got killed when I was 8.”