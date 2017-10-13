Top Stories
Minka Kelly Says Harvey Weinstein Asked Her to Be His Girlfriend

Minka Kelly Says Harvey Weinstein Asked Her to Be His Girlfriend

Anna Faris &amp; Chris Pratt Shared Steamy Encounter Right After She Left Her First Husband

Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Shared Steamy Encounter Right After She Left Her First Husband

Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics &amp; Videos!

Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics & Videos!

Harvey Weinstein Will Challenge Firing At Next Board Meeting

Harvey Weinstein Will Challenge Firing At Next Board Meeting

Fri, 13 October 2017 at 3:51 pm

50 Cent Slams Wendy Williams on Instagram After She Comments on His Relationship With His Son

50 Cent Slams Wendy Williams on Instagram After She Comments on His Relationship With His Son

50 Cent and Wendy Williams are currently embroiled in a public feud.

The 53-year-old talk show host targeted the 42-year-old rapper’s relationship with his son Marquise and Marquise‘s mom, Shaniqua Tompkins, during her show on Friday (October 13).

50 had remarked that he would throw a “child support release party” that day (Marquise‘s birthday) and Wendy slammed him for the comment, saying she didn’t care about 50’s troubled upbringing. (Watch the clip here.)

“👀 Wendy williams just told me to get my life together, smh 🤦‍♂️ your husband is not a bad man,” 50 captioned a recent photo of Wendy in a bikini on Instagram. “He deserve a side chick for talking to you, you ugly motherf–ker Focus on your own s–t b–ch. Oh yeah we in club LUST tonight your invited.LOL #50centralbet.”

Wendy‘s husband of nearly two decades, Kevin Hunter, is currently facing tabloid allegations of having an affair with another woman, though Wendy denies them.

“Yeah b–ch, you f–king around in the wrong section,” 50 added along with a side-by-side photo of Wendy and actor Ron Perlman dressed in costume as the beast in Beauty and the Beast. “Every time you call me,I’m a show up. #50centralbet.”

“Excuse me if I seem a little [insensitive] at times,” he wrote in another recent post. “Im different , I came up a little harder than these guys. I make no excuses. I never met my father my mother got killed when I was 8.”

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 50 Cent, Wendy Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick will be given a private tour of the White House - TMZ
  • The Internet is freaking out over the color of these shoes - Just Jared Jr
  • Samantha Bee calls Harvey Weinstein the "white [Bill] Cosby" - TooFab
  • Ellen Pompeo is working on a new law drama for ABC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luke Perry dressed up as a Riverdale co-star to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr