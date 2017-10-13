Alessandra Ambrosio Hosts a 'Golden Carnaval' in Beverly Hills!

Alessandra Ambrosio celebrated the launch of Marajo haircare with a “golden carnaval!”

The 36-year-old model stepped out at the celebration on Thursday night (October 12) at a private residence in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The gorgeous poolside soiree was complete with an engaging Brazilian dance performance and golden painted dancers!

“It was such an exciting evening celebrating the launch of Marajo, complete with an incredible Brazilian inspired dance performance. I really love the product, especially how soft and healthy it makes my hair feel, and can’t wait for everyone to try it,” Alessandra explained.

FYI: Alessandra is wearing Alexander Gauthier.