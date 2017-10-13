Top Stories
Fri, 13 October 2017 at 11:55 am

Alesso feat. Anitta: 'Is That For Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Alesso feat. Anitta: 'Is That For Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Alesso is teaming up with Anitta on a new track called “Is That For Me,” which you can hear right now!

The dance-pop track, which dropped on Friday (October 13), is the first collaboration between the 26-year-old Swedish superstar DJ and the 24-year-old Brazilian singer.

The two artists are rumored to be performing the track together at Ultra Brazil on the same day.

Anitta recently guested alongside Pabllo Vittar on Major Lazer‘s “Sua Cara,” which broke the record as the most “liked” video in one day in the history of YouTube.

Listen to “Is That For Me” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Alesso, Anitta

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick will be given a private tour of the White House - TMZ
  • The Internet is freaking out over the color of these shoes - Just Jared Jr
  • Samantha Bee calls Harvey Weinstein the "white [Bill] Cosby" - TooFab
  • Ellen Pompeo is working on a new law drama for ABC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luke Perry dressed up as a Riverdale co-star to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    deaf people are booooooring.