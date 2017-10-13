Alesso feat. Anitta: 'Is That For Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Alesso is teaming up with Anitta on a new track called “Is That For Me,” which you can hear right now!

The dance-pop track, which dropped on Friday (October 13), is the first collaboration between the 26-year-old Swedish superstar DJ and the 24-year-old Brazilian singer.

The two artists are rumored to be performing the track together at Ultra Brazil on the same day.

Anitta recently guested alongside Pabllo Vittar on Major Lazer‘s “Sua Cara,” which broke the record as the most “liked” video in one day in the history of YouTube.

Listen to “Is That For Me” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.