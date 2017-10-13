Amazon Drops Julianne Moore & Robert De Niro Drama After Cutting Ties With Weinstein Company

Julianne Moore and Robert De Niro's $160 million drama has been dropped by Amazon following Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment accusations.

The award winning actors were teaming up with noted director David O. Russell for the drama which was being produced by The Weinstein Company.

In a joint statement David, Robert and Julianne revealed the show would not be moving forward.

"We support Amazon’s decision as in light of recent news and out of respect for all those affected we have decided together that it is best to not move forward with this show," they said to JustJared.com.