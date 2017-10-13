Amber Tamblyn Shares Statement From Quentin Tarantino About Harvey Weinstein: 'Stunned and Heartbroken'

Amber Tamblyn is sharing Quentin Tarantino‘s thoughts regarding the steady stream of sexual harassment and assault allegations coming out against Harvey Weinstein over the past week.

The 34-year-old actress shared on Twitter that she went to a “long dinner” with the 54-year-old director, who then asked her to issue a statement on his behalf regarding his longtime collaborator, Harvey.

“For the last week, I’ve been stunned and heartbroken about the revelations that have come to light about my friend for 25 years Harvey Weinstein. I need a few more days to process my pain, emotions, anger and memory and then I will speak publicly about it,” the statement reads.

When one person told Amber that they’d wait to see what Quentin says before passing judgment, she replied: “This is a very good plan. Trust me. I’m a patriarchy whisperer.”

The Weinstein Company produced all of Quentin‘s films, including Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained.

See the tweets below.