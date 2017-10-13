Top Stories
Fri, 13 October 2017 at 10:37 am

Amber Tamblyn Shares Statement From Quentin Tarantino About Harvey Weinstein: 'Stunned and Heartbroken'

Amber Tamblyn Shares Statement From Quentin Tarantino About Harvey Weinstein: 'Stunned and Heartbroken'

Amber Tamblyn is sharing Quentin Tarantino‘s thoughts regarding the steady stream of sexual harassment and assault allegations coming out against Harvey Weinstein over the past week.

The 34-year-old actress shared on Twitter that she went to a “long dinner” with the 54-year-old director, who then asked her to issue a statement on his behalf regarding his longtime collaborator, Harvey.

“For the last week, I’ve been stunned and heartbroken about the revelations that have come to light about my friend for 25 years Harvey Weinstein. I need a few more days to process my pain, emotions, anger and memory and then I will speak publicly about it,” the statement reads.

When one person told Amber that they’d wait to see what Quentin says before passing judgment, she replied: “This is a very good plan. Trust me. I’m a patriarchy whisperer.”

The Weinstein Company produced all of Quentin‘s films, including Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained.

See the tweets below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Andrew H. Walker; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Amber Tamblyn, Harvey Weinstein, Quentin Tarantino

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick will be given a private tour of the White House - TMZ
  • The Internet is freaking out over the color of these shoes - Just Jared Jr
  • Samantha Bee calls Harvey Weinstein the "white [Bill] Cosby" - TooFab
  • Ellen Pompeo is working on a new law drama for ABC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luke Perry dressed up as a Riverdale co-star to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • rosaryblue

    Sorry Quentin. I just don’t feel bad for or believe these super successful Hollywood celebs that played along by maintaining silence and got rich and famous in the process as they benefited from staying in Harvey’s good graces.