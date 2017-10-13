Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Shared Steamy Encounter Right After She Left Her First Husband

Anna Faris is spilling on the steamy first time she and Chris Pratt got together.

The duo announced their divorce back in August after more than eight years of marriage, but the 40-year-old House Bunny actress details their early days in her upcoming autobiography, Unqualified.

In an excerpt, Anna explains that she and Chris met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007. At the time, she had been married to Ben Indra for three years, though the marriage wasn’t really working out.

Anna shared that she felt “jealous” of the “background actresses” Chris was hanging out with, and her feelings for him grew even stronger while spending time at his apartment with co-stars one night.

“My friend Dan [Fogler] also told me that if I was going to leave my husband, I had to be a surgeon with a scalpel about it,” she added. “‘Do it immediately and effectively,’ he said.”

Anna called up Ben and told him she wanted to split up, though he insisted that she was “just tired.” “Nope, I’m leaving you,” she answered.

“I went to set and was like, ‘Hey everybody! I just left my husband,’” Anna continued. “Pretty soon I was knocking on Chris‘s door and was basically like, ‘Hi, I’m ready to get boned.’”

She said they got “‘hot and heavy in a way that I’d never experienced before,” revealing that she was “desperate to f–k” even when she was still married.

“Sure, I get to proclaim that I didn’t fuck Chris before I left Ben, but what is there to celebrate in that?” Anna wrote. “It didn’t make me a hero. After all, I wanted to. Desperately. And I had feelings for him obviously even if I wasn’t honest with myself about what those were.”

