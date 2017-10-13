Top Stories
Minka Kelly Says Harvey Weinstein Asked Her to Be His Girlfriend

Minka Kelly Says Harvey Weinstein Asked Her to Be His Girlfriend

Anna Faris &amp; Chris Pratt Shared Steamy Encounter Right After She Left Her First Husband

Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Shared Steamy Encounter Right After She Left Her First Husband

Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics &amp; Videos!

Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics & Videos!

Harvey Weinstein Will Challenge Firing At Next Board Meeting

Harvey Weinstein Will Challenge Firing At Next Board Meeting

Fri, 13 October 2017 at 3:21 pm

Britney Spears Flaunts Her Painting Skills in New Video - Watch!

Britney Spears Flaunts Her Painting Skills in New Video - Watch!

Britney Spears is taking us all on a trip to her heart – err, art.

The 35-year-old Glory pop icon was evidently feeling creative on Friday afternoon (October 13), as she just shared a very cinematic clip on her Instagram of herself painting some pretty flowers and a colorful rainbow swirl.

The “Slumber Party” superstar even effortlessly pulls off a quick change in the middle of painting her masterpiece!

“Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!!” Britney captioned the silly post.

Watch below!

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram: @britneyspears
Posted to: Britney Spears

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick will be given a private tour of the White House - TMZ
  • The Internet is freaking out over the color of these shoes - Just Jared Jr
  • Samantha Bee calls Harvey Weinstein the "white [Bill] Cosby" - TooFab
  • Ellen Pompeo is working on a new law drama for ABC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luke Perry dressed up as a Riverdale co-star to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Amaranthus63

    This woman acts and even paints like a young teenager but looks like she’s in her 40′s. So odd.