Top Stories
Robert Pattinson &amp; FKA twigs Split, Call Off Engagement

Robert Pattinson & FKA twigs Split, Call Off Engagement

Henry Cavill Talks About Fame's Effect on His Relationships

Henry Cavill Talks About Fame's Effect on His Relationships

Dakota Johnson Spotted on 'Affectionate' Date with Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson Spotted on 'Affectionate' Date with Chris Martin

Fri, 13 October 2017 at 12:30 am

Chris Hemsworth Flies Down Under for 'Thor' Australian Premiere

Chris Hemsworth Flies Down Under for 'Thor' Australian Premiere

Chris Hemsworth rolls his luggage through the airport after touching down on Friday (October 13) in Sydney, Australia.

The 34-year-old actor is in town for the Australian premiere of his new Marvel superhero movie Thor: Ragnarok.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Hemsworth

Chris hit the red carpet at the L.A. premiere earlier this week with wife Elsa Pataky. The rest of his family was there as well to show support!

Make sure to see Thor: Ragnarok when it hits theaters everywhere on November 3.
Just Jared on Facebook
chris hemsworth flies down under for thor australian premiere 01
chris hemsworth flies down under for thor australian premiere 02
chris hemsworth flies down under for thor australian premiere 03
chris hemsworth flies down under for thor australian premiere 04
chris hemsworth flies down under for thor australian premiere 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • John Legend's Napa vineyard has not been affected by the California wildfires...yet - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui celebrates National Coming Out Day with an empowering post - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONJ star Dolores Catania calls Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga "trash" - TooFab
  • Brooke Shields talks about her upcoming role SVU - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment recounts her inappropriate encounter with Harvey Weinstein - Just Jared Jr