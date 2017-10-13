Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Her Fashion Collaboration with Revolve!
Chrissy Teigen is all smiles as she leaves a Revolve store on Wednesday night (October 11) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 31-year-old model went sexy in a black, brown, and white shaggy coat over a low-cut black top as she celebrated the launch of her Chrissy Teigen x Revolve fashion collection.
After the event at the store, Chrissy and a few of her friends headed out for dinner and a girls night out on the town.
You can check out Chrissy‘s full collection at Revolve.com.
FYI: Chrissy is wearing a jacket from her collection with Revolve.