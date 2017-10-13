Top Stories
Fri, 13 October 2017 at 8:41 am

David Foster & Katharine McPhee Leave The Peppermint Club Together!

David Foster & Katharine McPhee Leave The Peppermint Club Together!

David Foster and Katharine McPhee are stepping out together!

The 67-year-old producer and composer and the 33-year-old singer were photographed exiting from The Peppermint Club together after attending a fundraiser on Thursday night (October 12) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katharine McPhee

Katharine recently announced that she’ll be releasing a love song standards album, called I Fall in Love Too Easily, which is coming out in November.

David reportedly joined Katharine onstage for her forthcoming PBS Soundstage special, which was filmed at WTTW’s Grainger Studio in Chicago earlier in the week.
Just Jared on Facebook
katharine mcphee david foster 00
katharine mcphee david foster 01
katharine mcphee david foster 02
katharine mcphee david foster 05
katharine mcphee david foster 06

Credit: Photographer Group, vince flores; Photos: Splash News, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: David Foster, Katharine McPhee

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick will be given a private tour of the White House - TMZ
  • The Internet is freaking out over the color of these shoes - Just Jared Jr
  • Samantha Bee calls Harvey Weinstein the "white [Bill] Cosby" - TooFab
  • Ellen Pompeo is working on a new law drama for ABC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luke Perry dressed up as a Riverdale co-star to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr