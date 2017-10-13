David Foster & Katharine McPhee Leave The Peppermint Club Together!

David Foster and Katharine McPhee are stepping out together!

The 67-year-old producer and composer and the 33-year-old singer were photographed exiting from The Peppermint Club together after attending a fundraiser on Thursday night (October 12) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Katharine recently announced that she’ll be releasing a love song standards album, called I Fall in Love Too Easily, which is coming out in November.

David reportedly joined Katharine onstage for her forthcoming PBS Soundstage special, which was filmed at WTTW’s Grainger Studio in Chicago earlier in the week.