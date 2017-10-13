Top Stories
Donald Trump Says He Met With 'President of Virgin Islands' - Which Is Him!

Donald Trump made a pretty funny error when talking about his visit to the Virgin Islands!

During a recent speech, the 71-year-old President of the United States said he “met with the President of the Virgin Islands” which actually happens to be him!

“I met with the President of the Virgin Islands. These are people that are incredible people and are suffering gravely and we’re going to be there,” Donald said in his speech.

Donald actually meant to refer to the governor of the Virgin Islands, Kenneth Mapp, as the islands are a U.S. territory.

