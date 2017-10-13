Top Stories
Fri, 13 October 2017 at 9:14 am

Emma Thompson Speaks Out About Harvey Weinstein: 'He Is A Predator'

Emma Thompson is the latest celebrity calling out Harvey Weinstein after a wave of sexual harassment allegations have come to light over the past week.

The Academy Award-winning actress responded to the various stories coming out against Harvey in an interview with BBC Newsnight.

“I don’t think you can describe him as a sex addict, he’s a predator. That’s different. He’s at the top of, as it were the ladder of, is a system of harassment and belittlement and bullying and interference. This has been part of our world, women’s world, since time immemorial.”

“So what we need to start talking about is the crisis in masculinity, the crisis of extreme masculinity which is this sort of behavior,” she added.

