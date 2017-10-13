Top Stories
Robert Pattinson &amp; FKA twigs Split, Call Off Engagement

Robert Pattinson & FKA twigs Split, Call Off Engagement

Henry Cavill Talks About Fame's Effect on His Relationships

Henry Cavill Talks About Fame's Effect on His Relationships

Dakota Johnson Spotted on 'Affectionate' Date with Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson Spotted on 'Affectionate' Date with Chris Martin

Fri, 13 October 2017 at 2:04 am

Eva Longoria & Felicity Huffman Have a 'Desperate Housewives' Reunion!

Eva Longoria & Felicity Huffman Have a 'Desperate Housewives' Reunion!

Eva Longoria and Felicity Huffman hug it out on the red carpet at the Eva Longoria Foundation Gala on Thursday night (October 12) in Los Angeles.

The former Desperate Housewives stars went glam in all black outfits for Eva’s charity’s event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eva Longoria

Eva was also supported at her event by longtime friend Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney.

The Eva Longoria Foundation helps Latinas build better futures for themselves and their families through education and entrepreneurship.

10+ pictures inside of Eva Longoria and her guests arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
eva longoria felicity huffman have a desperate housewives reunion 01
eva longoria felicity huffman have a desperate housewives reunion 02
eva longoria felicity huffman have a desperate housewives reunion 03
eva longoria felicity huffman have a desperate housewives reunion 04
eva longoria felicity huffman have a desperate housewives reunion 05
eva longoria felicity huffman have a desperate housewives reunion 06
eva longoria felicity huffman have a desperate housewives reunion 07
eva longoria felicity huffman have a desperate housewives reunion 08
eva longoria felicity huffman have a desperate housewives reunion 09
eva longoria felicity huffman have a desperate housewives reunion 10
eva longoria felicity huffman have a desperate housewives reunion 11
eva longoria felicity huffman have a desperate housewives reunion 12

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Courtney Mazza, Eva Longoria, Felicity Huffman, Mario Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • John Legend's Napa vineyard has not been affected by the California wildfires...yet - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui celebrates National Coming Out Day with an empowering post - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONJ star Dolores Catania calls Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga "trash" - TooFab
  • Brooke Shields talks about her upcoming role SVU - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment recounts her inappropriate encounter with Harvey Weinstein - Just Jared Jr