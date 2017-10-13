Felicity Huffman Says Harvey Weinstein Threatened Her Career If She Didn't Wear His Wife's Brand Marchesa

Felicity Huffman has revealed that Harvey Weinstein refused to spend any money promoting her 2005 film Transamerica unless she donned his wife Georgina Chapman‘s brand, Marchesa, on the red carpet.

The 54-year-old actress is the latest to speak out about the disgraced film producer’s sexual harassment and assault allegations this past week.

“Yeah, it’s true,” Felicity told TooFab last night (October 12) at the Eva Longoria Foundation Gala in Los Angeles.

“He was the mastermind behind Marchesa – orchestrating deals and using his influence in terms of the celebrity connections for her on behalf of the brand,” a publicist has told The Hollywood Reporter, explaining that “[Harvey] and [Georgina] both benefited from the relationship, but she certainly knew about his bad behavior.”

L.A.-based designer Kevan Hall, who worked with Felicity on numerous occasions, added, “I was disappointed when she told me that she could not wear my gown for her nomination for Transamerica because the ‘godfather’ said she had to wear ‘his girlfriend’s collection.’”

Sienna Miller also reportedly had to wear Marchesa when she sat with Harvey and Georgina at the Golden Globes, as “he would be very upset if she didn’t wear Marchesa,” according to another publicist.

It was recently announced that Georgina is separating from Harvey. Read what she had to say here.