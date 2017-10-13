Top Stories
Frankie Drops New Song 'Paper Doll' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Frankie is back with a hot new song called “Paper Doll” and you’re going to have it on repeat!

The 25-year-old singer is hard at work on her debut studio album, but until then you can listen to the new single and also her EP Dreamstate.

Frankie has toured with Troye Sivan and Daya and her first single “New Obsession” was once featured on Taylor Swift‘s list of “New Songs That Will Make Your Life More Awesome.”

Download “Paper Doll” now on iTunes and stream it below via Spotify!

We’ll update the post soon with lyrics!
