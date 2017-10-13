Top Stories
Fri, 13 October 2017 at 8:55 am

Gerard Butler Reveals That Playing the Hero Doesn't Help Him Back Home in Scotland!

Gerard Butler might be a famous Hollywood actor, but that doesn’t mean much back at home!

The 47-year-old Scottish actor visited Late Night With Seth Meyers to promote his new film Geostorm on Thursday night (October 12) in New York City.

Seth asked Gerard if he was considered heroic back home in Scotland, and he revealed that his on-screen fame doesn’t exactly have the same effect in real life: “You can’t get away with much in Scotland,” he revealed.

Gerard also told a funny story about a girl who kept looking at him at a bar when he was first getting famous. Eventually, she came over to him and said “You know, I know your face from the telly – but I’m not gonna tell you that ’cause it’s going to give you a big f–king head!”

Watch Gerard tell the funny story below.
    He gave Seth the finger (1:50) in subconscious reaction to the build-up of all he said leading to that point, and despite the humor, it really hurt his feelings and took him a second to recover from that giving him a momentary flashback then a bolt of repressed pain. Also, I find it so incredibly sad how badly he refers to himself. The horrible names he says about himself in the third person, and how what he felt that woman was thinking about him. Until he can alter his self-perception no amount of praise will be ever be truly accepted. That said, he was dressed well. Still think his suits are a tad too tight and no one figures in the amount of squiggling and moving he’ll do so he must feel he’s in a straight jacket sometimes and wants out fast. Like the song says, “Leave them laughing when you go.” He does.