Gerard Butler Reveals That Playing the Hero Doesn't Help Him Back Home in Scotland!

Gerard Butler might be a famous Hollywood actor, but that doesn’t mean much back at home!

The 47-year-old Scottish actor visited Late Night With Seth Meyers to promote his new film Geostorm on Thursday night (October 12) in New York City.

Seth asked Gerard if he was considered heroic back home in Scotland, and he revealed that his on-screen fame doesn’t exactly have the same effect in real life: “You can’t get away with much in Scotland,” he revealed.

Gerard also told a funny story about a girl who kept looking at him at a bar when he was first getting famous. Eventually, she came over to him and said “You know, I know your face from the telly – but I’m not gonna tell you that ’cause it’s going to give you a big f–king head!”

Watch Gerard tell the funny story below.