Minka Kelly Says Harvey Weinstein Asked Her to Be His Girlfriend

Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Shared Steamy Encounter Right After She Left Her First Husband

Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics & Videos!

Harvey Weinstein Will Challenge Firing At Next Board Meeting

Fri, 13 October 2017 at 3:46 pm

Get to Know 'Happy Death Day' Actor Israel Broussard with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Get to Know 'Happy Death Day' Actor Israel Broussard with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Israel Broussard plays the male lead in the new horror movie Happy Death Day and he is opening up to JustJared.com about some things you might not know about him!

The 23-year-old actor broke out on the scene in 2013′s The Bling Ring and he will be seen next year in the films Extinction and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

Here are the 10 Fun Facts that Israel shared:

  • 1. I mix the peanut butter and jelly before I put it on the sandwich.
  • 2. I was in a band called Surrender the Philosophy with my friends Terry and Aaron when I was 12-14.
  • 3. I spent most of my time growing up riding my bike around aimlessly, exploring the back roads and spending time in the woods.
  • 4. I spent over a year of my life drinking almost nothing but Dr Pepper and eating McDonald’s.
  • 5. I’m partially colorblind.

Click inside to read the rest of the fun facts…

  • 6. I’m a photographer and I dabble in music production. I love art, it has no borders.
  • 7. My best friend Nate and I camped out in Pass Christian, MS during Hurricane Issac in 2012.
  • 8. I listen to anything from hip hop to country, New Age music to classical.
  • 9. I was in basketball in 3rd grade and we never won a game. Still had fun though.
  • 10. I didn’t get a haircut till I was almost five.

Go see Happy Death Day, in theaters now!
Photos: Universal Pictures
Posted to: 10 Fun Facts, Israel Broussard

