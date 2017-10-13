Haim: 'That Don't Impress Me Much (Shania Twain Cover)' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Haim is putting their own spin on a classic!

The sibling trio just dropped their cover of Shania Twain‘s “That Don’t Impress Me Much” on Friday (October 13), which you can listen to right here.

The track was originally recorded by the band as part of Triple J’s Like a Version weekly performance segment over the summer. The original video of their cover has over 1.7 million views!

Haim is due to perform on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (October 18) followed by a show at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday (October 19).

Listen to the Haim cover of “That Don’t Impress Me Much” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.