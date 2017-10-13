Top Stories
Robert Pattinson &amp; FKA twigs Split, Call Off Engagement

Robert Pattinson & FKA twigs Split, Call Off Engagement

Henry Cavill Talks About Fame's Effect on His Relationships

Henry Cavill Talks About Fame's Effect on His Relationships

Dakota Johnson Spotted on 'Affectionate' Date with Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson Spotted on 'Affectionate' Date with Chris Martin

Fri, 13 October 2017 at 1:09 am

Heidi Klum Praises 'Brave Women' Amid Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Scandal

Heidi Klum Praises 'Brave Women' Amid Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Scandal

Heidi Klum is voicing her opinion on the sexual harassment scandal surrounding disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.

“I wish I could say that the horrible stories I read about Harvey Weinstein are a rare occurrence in our society, but that is simply not the case,” the 44-year-old model and TV personality told People mag. “We would be naive to think that this behavior only happens in Hollywood.”

Harvey has served as an executive producer on Heidi‘s hit show Project Runway since 2012. It was announced earlier tonight that Harvey will no longer be working on the show.

“This is one example of the more pervasive problem of the mistreatment of women around the world,” Heidi concluded. “I think it would be hard to find a woman – myself included – who have not had an experience where they have felt intimidated or threatened by a man using his power, position or his physical stature.”

It was also announced that Harvey‘s estranged wife Georgina Chapman will return to the judge’s chair for the upcoming season of Project Runway All Stars.

“I truly admire these brave women who are coming forward to share their stories because change cannot come unless there is a dialogue and people are held accountable,” Heidi concludes.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Harvey Weinstein, Heidi Klum

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • John Legend's Napa vineyard has not been affected by the California wildfires...yet - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui celebrates National Coming Out Day with an empowering post - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONJ star Dolores Catania calls Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga "trash" - TooFab
  • Brooke Shields talks about her upcoming role SVU - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment recounts her inappropriate encounter with Harvey Weinstein - Just Jared Jr