Heidi Klum Praises 'Brave Women' Amid Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Scandal

Heidi Klum is voicing her opinion on the sexual harassment scandal surrounding disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.

“I wish I could say that the horrible stories I read about Harvey Weinstein are a rare occurrence in our society, but that is simply not the case,” the 44-year-old model and TV personality told People mag. “We would be naive to think that this behavior only happens in Hollywood.”

Harvey has served as an executive producer on Heidi‘s hit show Project Runway since 2012. It was announced earlier tonight that Harvey will no longer be working on the show.

“This is one example of the more pervasive problem of the mistreatment of women around the world,” Heidi concluded. “I think it would be hard to find a woman – myself included – who have not had an experience where they have felt intimidated or threatened by a man using his power, position or his physical stature.”

It was also announced that Harvey‘s estranged wife Georgina Chapman will return to the judge’s chair for the upcoming season of Project Runway All Stars.

“I truly admire these brave women who are coming forward to share their stories because change cannot come unless there is a dialogue and people are held accountable,” Heidi concludes.