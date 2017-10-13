Top Stories
Fri, 13 October 2017 at 10:34 pm

Jaime King Supports Suki Waterhouse & Poppy Jamie at Pop & Suki x Nordstrom Launch

Jaime King got decked out in a sequined gown and furry accessories at Pop & Suki‘s nationwide launch with Nordstrom!

The Hart of Dixie star was there to celebrate with co-founders of the accessories brand Poppy Jamie and Suki Waterhouse on Thursday (October 12) at Chateau Marmont’s Bungalow One in Los Angeles.

They were joined by Julianne Hough, Yara Shahidi, Sofia Boutella, Ava Phillippe, Sistine Stallone, Jasmine Sanders, Odessa Young, Paris Hilton, Lily Donaldson, Heather Parry, and Chuck Grant.

Poppy addressed the mostly female crowd saying, “Now, more than ever, it is so important for women to support other women in business and life. I am so lucky that everyday I get to work with my best friend. There is so much power in female friendship and that is what Pop & Suki is all about.”

“About last night ✨ Celebrating my sisters @sukiwaterhouse @poppyjamie launching @popandsuki into Nordstrom’s!” Jaime added on Instagram. “Thanks ladies for letting me be house photographer of the night. … Seeing these women create and love another so purely, the abundance of friendship and joy is powerful. Now is our time. Right now 💋.”

Pop & Suki will be sold at 13 Nordstrom stores and online.

Head to our gallery to check out everyone’s looks and their customized Pop & Suki bags!

FYI: Jaime is wearing Diane von Furstenberg. Suki is wearing Alexandre Vauthier with Sophia Webster shoes. Poppy is wearing Sophia Webster shoes. Julianne is wearing Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini with Pedro Garcia shoes. Yara is wearing Miansai and Alexis Bittar jewelry.

30+ pictures inside of Jaime King, Suki Waterhouse, Poppy Jamie, and more at the event…

