Jane Fonda Relates Harvey Weinstein Scandal to Donald Trump: 'We Have a Man Who Is President Who Does These Things'

Jane Fonda is the latest member of Hollywood to speak out about the ongoing sexual harassment and assault allegations swirling around Harvey Weinstein – but she’s ascribing blame to more men than just Harvey.

During an interview with CNN’s Christianne Amanpour, Jane spoke out about the allegations.

“I’m glad it’s coming out. I’m so proud of those fellow actors that are speaking up and I know that it’s taken a long time,” she said.

“You don’t get anything out of it, as the person who has been victimized. But it’s important that it come out…this goes on all the time.”

Jane revealed that she knew about Harvey from her friend Rosanna Arquette (who recently came out with her story), but didn’t say anything: “I found out about Harvey about a year ago and I’m ashamed that I didn’t say anything right then…I only met Harvey when I was old and Harvey goes for young because that’s more vulnerable.”

She went on to describe the culture of sexual harassment on a broader scale in society – and even brought up the President of the United States while making her point.

“I mean Donald Trump is — we have a man who is president who does these things. And what kind of a message does that say? Unfortunately, that counteracts a lot of the good that we’re doing. Because a lot of men see, well, our president does it and he got elected, even after people discovered that he was an abuser so I’m just going to go ahead and do what I want to do.”

Watch part of Jane‘s interview below.