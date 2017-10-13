Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles 'Get Along Really Well' After 13 Seasons of 'Supernatural'

Jared Padalecki made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (October 12) and dished all about being real-life friends with his Supernatural brother Jensen Ackles after thirteen seasons.

“We do get along, we get along really well,” the 35-year-old actress told Jimmy. “Jensen Ackles and I are the two brothers in the show and we’re both Texas boys. He was born and raised in Texas, Dallas and I was born and raised in San Antonio. We both actually live in Austin and we’re both married to actresses.”

Jimmy then asked Jared which of his kids is “most likely” to look up the scene where Jared and Jensen characters kill Jared‘s actual wife Genevieve Cortese in season four of the show.

“Shep, my three-year-old. Yeah, we call him drunk Jared. He’s not mean, he doesn’t have a mean bone in his body. He’s kind of just like…,” Jared revealed before proceeding to make the movements of a drunk person.

Watch the full interview below…



Jared Padalecki on Supernatural

Click inside to watch the rest of Jared Padalecki’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…



Jared Padalecki Loves Vancouver