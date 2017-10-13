Jesse Tyler Ferguson Gets Support from Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello at Tie The Knot 5-Year Anniversary Party!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is all smiles while posing in-between his Modern Family co-star Sofia Vergara and her handsome hubby Joe Manganiello at the Tie The Knot 5-Year Anniversary Celebration held at NeueHouse Hollywood on Thursday (October 12) in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old Modern Family star also was joined by his husband Justin Mikita, Will & Grace‘s Eric McCormack, Modern Family castmate Nolan Gould, as well as Colton Haynes and his fiance Jeff Leatham, Jane Lynch, Lily Rabe and her boyfriend Hamish Linklater, and Cheyenne Jackson.

Also in attendance to show their support was Matt Dallas and his husband Blue Hamilton, Busy Phillips, Dan Bucatinsky, Travis Wall, Kevin McHale, and singer Betty Who, who served as the special musical guest.

The non-profit advocacy organization, founded by Jesse and Justin, supports LGBTQ equality around the world, and just announced that it officially surpassed $1,000,000 in funds raised for this worthy cause!