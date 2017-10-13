Top Stories
Jessie J Debuts Emotional 'Not My Ex' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jessie J leaves her emotions bare in the just released music video for her song called “Not My Ex“!

The track is the latest to be lifted from the 29-year-old entertainer’s upcoming studio album called R.O.S.E, which is set to be released later this year and is an acronym for “Realizations, Obsessions, Sex, and Empowerment.”

“NOT MY EX VIDEO | OUT NOW 🌹,” Jessie captioned with her Instagram post. “I pressed record and was in the room by myself. No editing. One straight take 🖤”

You can also stream “Not My Ex” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!


Jessie J – ‘Not My Ex’ (Music Video)
