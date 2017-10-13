Top Stories
Fri, 13 October 2017 at 12:04 am

John Legend Wants Americans to Get Along in 'Penthouse Floor' Music Video - Watch Now!

John Legend‘s new “Penthouse Floor” video has a powerful message about inclusion and getting along.

In the video featuring Chance the Rapper, the 38-year-old plays a waiter at an upscale hotel restaurant with all white patrons, including one wearing a red “Make It Great” hat – a nod to Donald Trump‘s “Make America Great Again” hats.

Outside of the restaurant, rallies flood the streets with protestors holding “Black Lives Matter” and “The Future is Female” signs.

John then throws a party in the Presidential Suite of the hotel for all the workers and protestors, but then is greeted by the white diners – which he allows in for the party.

Watch the music video below!


