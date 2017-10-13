Top Stories
Fri, 13 October 2017 at 12:52 pm

Kanye West Debuts Brand New Yeezy High Tops While Leaving His Fashion Studio!

Kanye West is flaunting his own fashion!

The 40-year-old The Life of Pablo rapper and fashion designer was spotted leaving his fashion studio wearing new Yeezy high tops on Thursday (October 12) in Calabasas, Calif.

Fans of Kanye‘s shoe designs are already awaiting the Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner to ship in November, but these shoes are seemingly a brand new high top design.

Kanye was photographed last month taking his kids North and Saint ice skating with his wife Kim Kardashian.
