Katie Holmes Shows Off Her Casual Style Before Slipping Into Elegant Evening Gown

Katie Holmes can pull off any look flawlessly, and she made no exception during her latest outings.

The 38-year-old The Kennedys actress was spotted touching down at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday (October 12) in Ontario, Canada.

She rocked a purple knitted sweater over a pink blouse, as well as a pair of comfy brown corduroy pants. Katie completed her look with white sneakers and her in a pretty ponytail (get a closer look in our gallery).

That night, Katie changed into an off-the shoulder, navy blue gown adorned with pink and blue embellishments to celebrate Holt Renfrew’s 180th anniversary at a formal dinner party.

“Thank you @zacposen for the beautiful dress!” Katie shared on Instagram. “What a lovely evening celebrating #holtrenfrew 180th anniversary! @voguemagazine @genevieveherr @djquintero.”

FYI: Katie is wearing a Zac Posen dress.