Lea Michele & Boyfriend Zandy Reich Couple Up For Weekend Getaway!

Lea Michele and her boyfriend Zandy Reich are getting in some family time this weekend.

The 31-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share some super sweet photos that included her beau and her parents!

“After an extremely fun and successful work week in NYC it’s time for some fresh air.. no hair and makeup..sweats..and this,” Lea captioned a cute photo with Zandy.

She later added a family photo, writing, “Weekend with those I love.. beyond grateful 💛”

On her Instagram story, Lea also shared some photos of the group enjoying quality time on the beach.

