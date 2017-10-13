Top Stories
Minka Kelly Says Harvey Weinstein Asked Her to Be His Girlfriend

Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Shared Steamy Encounter Right After She Left Her First Husband

Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics & Videos!

Harvey Weinstein Will Challenge Firing At Next Board Meeting

Fri, 13 October 2017 at 5:25 pm

Malin Akerman Gets Engaged to Jack Donnelly!

Malin Akerman is getting ready to walk down the aisle!

The 39-year-old Billions actress just got engaged to her British actor boyfriend Jack Donnelly!

The couple took to social media to share the exciting news.

“This sweet and loving man has stepped into our lives and stole both our hearts! I think we’re gonna keep him around for a while ;) #engaged #isaidyes #jackdonnelly #family #yes,” Malin captioned a selfie of the duo on her Instagram.

You can even catch a small glimpse at her stunning engagement ring.

Malin was previously married to Roberto Zincone, with whom she shares four-year-old son Sebastian.

Congratulations to Malin and Jack!

