Malin Akerman Gets Engaged to Jack Donnelly!

Malin Akerman is getting ready to walk down the aisle!

The 39-year-old Billions actress just got engaged to her British actor boyfriend Jack Donnelly!

The couple took to social media to share the exciting news.

“This sweet and loving man has stepped into our lives and stole both our hearts! I think we’re gonna keep him around for a while ;) #engaged #isaidyes #jackdonnelly #family #yes,” Malin captioned a selfie of the duo on her Instagram.

You can even catch a small glimpse at her stunning engagement ring.

Malin was previously married to Roberto Zincone, with whom she shares four-year-old son Sebastian.

Congratulations to Malin and Jack!