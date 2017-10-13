Fri, 13 October 2017 at 1:14 pm
Marc Anthony Robbed of Millions of Dollars Over Eight Years
- Marc Anthony recently found out that his bank account and credit cards were being illegally tapped by an employee at an accounting firm to make millions of dollars of purchases over the past eight years. – TMZ
- Madison Beer says new music is coming soon. – Just Jared Jr
- Take a deeper look into Professor Marston and the Wonder Women. – Lainey Gossip
- Felicity Huffman confirms Harvey Weinstein threatened her career. – TooFab
- Beyonce is basically Blue Ivy‘s twin in this nostalgic pic. – MTV
- Here’s what Rihanna‘s new line looks like on four different women. – Popsugar
