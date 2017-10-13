Miles Teller's Proposal to Keleigh Sperry Involved a 'Bachelorette'-Style Final Rose (Video)

Miles Teller is revealing exactly how he proposed to now-fiancee Keleigh Sperry, and it will definitely make you say “awww.”

The 30-year-old actor popped the question while the two were on a romantic African safari together back in August.

“You do a coffee break after you do the morning sunrise safari,” Miles told host Jimmy Fallon while stopping by The Tonight Show on Thursday (October 12). “I said [to the guide], ‘Wherever we’re gonna be at, tie a rose to a tree and then put this note on there.’ So we had our coffee break, she sees the flower, and she thought somebody had died. She thought it was like an in memoriam kind of thing, like oh my God, and I’m just like staring, you know. Like, ‘Yeah, no, just go check it out.’”

“So then I [wrote] on the note our anniversary which was May 11, 2013, and then the day it was, and I said, ‘Well, this is the first day I asked you to be my girlfriend, and today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend,’” he continued.

“She watches The Bachelorette and stuff so she felt like she had won … ’cause she had a rose,” Miles added.

