Minka Kelly Says Harvey Weinstein Asked Her to Be His Girlfriend

Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Shared Steamy Encounter Right After She Left Her First Husband

Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics & Videos!

Harvey Weinstein Will Challenge Firing At Next Board Meeting

Fri, 13 October 2017 at 5:58 pm

Minka Kelly Slams Jesse Williams Cheating Rumors on Instagram

Minka Kelly Slams Jesse Williams Cheating Rumors on Instagram

Minka Kelly is slamming accusations that she had an affair with Jesse Williams.

The 37-year-old actress and her Detroit: Become Human co-star were recently the subject of cheating rumors prior to Jesse‘s split from his wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

Minka took to her Instagram to respond to a fan who had commented about the rumors on a photo.

“I hope the cheating rumors aren’t true. It would be disappointing,” the fan wrote.

Minka hit back, “They’re not. Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you. Now f**k off.”

JustJared.com also previously confirmed that the pair were strictly friends in the midst of the allegations.

Photos: WENN
  • Effy

    “F!ck off.” Really, Minka? So classy of you to respond in such a way where the other person wasn’t being a jerk with their words.

  • Shell

    Of course they are fake even though people saw with their own eyes when you were all over each other in pap shots and the way you answered all but proved someone had hit a raw nerve.

  • Casey C

    were they expecting her to be like ‘yeah, of course Im the reason”???? girl gets around but she isn’t going to admit on SM that she helped break up a family