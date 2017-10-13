Minka Kelly Slams Jesse Williams Cheating Rumors on Instagram

Minka Kelly is slamming accusations that she had an affair with Jesse Williams.

The 37-year-old actress and her Detroit: Become Human co-star were recently the subject of cheating rumors prior to Jesse‘s split from his wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

Minka took to her Instagram to respond to a fan who had commented about the rumors on a photo.

“I hope the cheating rumors aren’t true. It would be disappointing,” the fan wrote.

Minka hit back, “They’re not. Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you. Now f**k off.”

JustJared.com also previously confirmed that the pair were strictly friends in the midst of the allegations.