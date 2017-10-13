Top Stories
Neil Patrick Harris Celebrates 200 Performances of 'In & Of Itself'!

Neil Patrick Harris joined the cast of In & Of Itself last night (October 12) to celebrate its 200th performance!

The 44-year-old entertainer produces the show alongside Gary Goddard Entertainment, Prediction Productions, and Tom Werner.

Directed by four-time Emmy Award winner Frank Oz (who was also in attendance at the celebration), In & Of Itself is described as a “modern allegory,” exploring new ways of seeing the unseeable, as memories from yesterday, inexplicable events witnessed today, and secrets imagined for tomorrow are blended together, creating a perpetual paradox of a show.

Performances at the Daryl Roth Theatre are set to run through December 30 – Buy tickets here!
Credit: Adam Nemser; Photos: Startraksphoto.com
