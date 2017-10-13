Top Stories
Fri, 13 October 2017 at 8:40 pm

Nikki Reed, Jaime King, & Viola Davis Join Forces at Variety's Power Of Women Event

Nikki Reed, Jaime King, & Viola Davis Join Forces at Variety's Power Of Women Event

Nikki Reed had an inspiring time at the 2017 Variety’s Power Of Women event!

The 29-year-old Twilight star hit the carpet at the event held on Friday (October 13) at at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She donned a long tiered dress featuring flower designs and cut-out details, styling her hair into an updo.

She was joined by Jaime King, Viola Davis, Viola‘s husband Julius Tennon, Chrissy Metz, Betsy Brandt, Ashley Tisdale, and Emmanuelle Chriqui.

“Just left @variety ‘s #PowerOfWomen luncheon where I was asked to present an award to former golden gloves amateur boxer turned animal rights activist Chrissy Beckles @thesatoproject and all I can say is wow, what a room,” Nikki captioned the Instagram photo below. “With everything that is going on right now – the current state of our country – the man we are now calling our President- the devastating natural disasters – the downfall of one of the most iconic men in Hollywood (hard to use those words when talking about someone so vile) – there is certainly a lot to talk about and it goes without saying there is no better time to sit in a room full of intelligent, powerful and articulate women who aren’t afraid to say what’s on their mind.”

“@variety thank you for having me,” she added. “It is an honor and a privilege to be included. And Chrissy, as I said in my speech you ABSOLUTELY deserve to be there. You give a voice to the voiceless, and we are so grateful for all that you are doing to make a difference by fighting (literally) for the lives of so many dogs in need.”

A post shared by Nikki Reed (@iamnikkireed) on

FYI: Nikki is wearing John Hardy jewelry. Jaime is wearing Fendi. Viola is wearing Giorgio Armani with Stella Luna pumps. Chrissy is wearing Jovani. Ashley is wearing APM Monaco and Tacori jewelry.

10+ pictures inside of Nikki Reed, Jaime King, Viola Davis, and more at the event…


Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ashley Tisdale, Betsy Brandt, Chrissy Metz, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jaime King, Nikki Reed, Viola Davis

