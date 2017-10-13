Top Stories
Minka Kelly Says Harvey Weinstein Asked Her to Be His Girlfriend

Minka Kelly Says Harvey Weinstein Asked Her to Be His Girlfriend

Anna Faris &amp; Chris Pratt Shared Steamy Encounter Right After She Left Her First Husband

Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Shared Steamy Encounter Right After She Left Her First Husband

Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics &amp; Videos!

Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics & Videos!

Harvey Weinstein Will Challenge Firing At Next Board Meeting

Harvey Weinstein Will Challenge Firing At Next Board Meeting

Fri, 13 October 2017 at 10:18 pm

Olympic Figure Skater Gracie Gold Opens Up About Treatment For Eating Disorder, Anxiety & Depression

Olympic Figure Skater Gracie Gold Opens Up About Treatment For Eating Disorder, Anxiety & Depression

Figure skater Gracie Gold is updating fans after revealing she was seeking “professional help” earlier this year.

The 22-year-old Olympic medalist explained that she is in treatment to get help for an eating disorder, anxiety and depression.

As Gracie is still in treatment, she says she will not be competing in the upcoming Grand Prix Series as she originally planned.

“It saddens me deeply to sit out this Grand Prix Series, but I know it is for the best. I will not have adequate training time to prepare and compete at the level that I want to,” Gracie told People.

She added, “I would like to thank U.S. Figure Skating, my fans and my sponsors for their ongoing support. I also want to thank [coaches] Marina Zoueva and Oleg Epstein for standing beside me through this journey and most of all my family for their unconditional love.”

Our thoughts are still with Gracie as gets the help she needs!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: gracie gold

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick will be given a private tour of the White House - TMZ
  • The Internet is freaking out over the color of these shoes - Just Jared Jr
  • Samantha Bee calls Harvey Weinstein the "white [Bill] Cosby" - TooFab
  • Ellen Pompeo is working on a new law drama for ABC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luke Perry dressed up as a Riverdale co-star to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr