Olympic Figure Skater Gracie Gold Opens Up About Treatment For Eating Disorder, Anxiety & Depression

Figure skater Gracie Gold is updating fans after revealing she was seeking “professional help” earlier this year.

The 22-year-old Olympic medalist explained that she is in treatment to get help for an eating disorder, anxiety and depression.

As Gracie is still in treatment, she says she will not be competing in the upcoming Grand Prix Series as she originally planned.

“It saddens me deeply to sit out this Grand Prix Series, but I know it is for the best. I will not have adequate training time to prepare and compete at the level that I want to,” Gracie told People.

She added, “I would like to thank U.S. Figure Skating, my fans and my sponsors for their ongoing support. I also want to thank [coaches] Marina Zoueva and Oleg Epstein for standing beside me through this journey and most of all my family for their unconditional love.”

Our thoughts are still with Gracie as gets the help she needs!