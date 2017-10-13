Top Stories
Minka Kelly Says Harvey Weinstein Asked Her to Be His Girlfriend

Anna Faris &amp; Chris Pratt Shared Steamy Encounter Right After She Left Her First Husband

Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics &amp; Videos!

Harvey Weinstein Will Challenge Firing At Next Board Meeting

Fri, 13 October 2017 at 4:38 pm

Paul Rudd Runs in Costume on the Set of 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' - First Look!

Paul Rudd Runs in Costume on the Set of 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' - First Look!

Paul Rudd is in superhero mode!

The 48-year-old actor was spotted running, jumping and yelling while in character on the set of Ant-Man & The Wasp on Friday (October 13) in Atlanta, Georgia.

This is the first time we’ve seen Paul in full costume for this film! He plays Scott Lang, otherwise known as Ant-Man.

The upcoming Marvel superhero film is the sequel to 2015′s Ant-Man, and is directed by Peyton Reed.

Here’s a plot summary: as Scott Lang balances being both a superhero and a father, Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym present an urgent new mission that finds the Ant-Man fighting alongside The Wasp to uncover secrets from their past.

Ant-Man and The Wasp is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 6, 2018.

25+ photos of Paul on set inside…
