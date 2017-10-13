Top Stories
Robert Pattinson & FKA twigs Split, Call Off Engagement

Henry Cavill Talks About Fame's Effect on His Relationships

Dakota Johnson Spotted on 'Affectionate' Date with Chris Martin

Fri, 13 October 2017 at 12:02 am

Pink: 'Beautiful Trauma' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Pink‘s brand new album Beautiful Trauma has arrived and you can listen to it here!

This is the 38-year-old singer’s seventh studio album and it marks the longest we’ve had to wait in between albums so far during her career – five years.

The album features the lead single “What About Us” and the promotional single “Whatever You Want.” A song with Eminem, “Revenge,” is also featured on the record!

Pink will be heading out on a world tour next year to promote the album and she is also releasing a documentary about the making of the project.

Download Beautiful Trauma now on iTunes and stream it below from Spotify.

