Fri, 13 October 2017 at 10:18 am

Pink & Kumail Nanjiani Get Silly in 'Saturday Night Live' Promos - Watch!

Pink and Kumail Nanjiani are flexing their funny bones!

The 38-year-old pop superstar and the 39-year-old stand-up comedian are performing and hosting respectively on the upcoming episode (October 14) of Saturday Night Live in New York City.

The two stars filmed a series of promos ahead of their episode alongside SNL cast member Aidy Bryant.

Kumail recently supplied his voice as Jay for The Lego Ninjago Movie released in September, while Pink‘s new album Beautiful Trauma just dropped on Friday (October 13).

Watch their SNL promos below!
